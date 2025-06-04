Yu Darvish Injury: Optimism for return this month
The Padres are optimistic Darvish (elbow) will be ready to make his season debut before the end of June, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Darvish had a setback with his right elbow following his lone rehab start in mid-May, but he threw his second bullpen session in as many days Tuesday. Both mound sessions were low intensity, with Darvish topping out at 90 mph, but he's slated to throw a more intense bullpen session Friday. There is no firm timetable for Darvish's return, with manager Mike Shildt saying the 38-year-old is "going to create his own timelines with us."
