Yu Darvish Injury: Placed on restricted list
The Padres placed Darvish (elbow) on the restricted list Wednesday.
Darvish's placement on the restricted list frees up significant payroll for the Padres as they don't have to pay a salary to the veteran right-hander for as long as he's sidelined, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. Darvish will miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing UCL repair surgery on his right elbow in November, and while he has mulled over retirement, a formal decision has yet to be made by the 39-year-old.
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