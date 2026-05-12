Yu Darvish Injury: Takes first step in rehab program

Darvish (elbow) revealed Tuesday in a social media post that he has resumed playing catch.

Though the Padres are currently stashing Darvish on the restricted list rather than the injured list, the 39-year-old righty is slated to miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing an internal brace procedure on his pitching arm in Oct. 29. Just over six months into what will likely be a 12-to-15-month recovery process, Darvish seems to be progressing as expected, and he'll likely advance to throwing off a mound and potentially facing hitters before the end of the season. Darvish still has two years remaining on his contract after this season, but retirement could be a possibility if he doesn't feel he can compete at a high level once he completes his recovery from surgery.