Yu Darvish News: Battling fatigue

Darvish had Sunday's bullpen session and Tuesday's scheduled spring start pushed back due to fatigue, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The severity of the issue is being downplayed, but it's a concerning development late in camp for the 38-year-old. Darvish will be evaluated daily to determine when he'll have his next bullpen session, and his outlook for the start of the season could change significantly if he's unable to throw for more than a few days.