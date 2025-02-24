Yu Darvish News: Not yet pitching in Cactus League

Darvish won't appear in a Cactus League contest until early March, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish isn't dealing with any injury, but rather than ask him to take part in Cactus League competition, the Padres have thus far had him toss a simulated game and then throw in an intrasquad game. The veteran hurler tossed two scoreless frames Monday in the intrasquad affair, and he expressed afterward that he was happy with the results. Darvish figures to slot in behind Dylan Cease and Michael King in San Diego's rotation this season.