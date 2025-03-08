Yu Darvish News: Uneven outing in spring debut

Darvish pitched 2.2 innings in a Cactus League contest against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Darvish allowed a double and issued a walk in the first frame but emerged unscathed on the scoreboard. He breezed through a 1-2-3 second inning but struggled in the third, yielding three singles and hitting a batter with a pitch to allow two runs to score before being lifted with two outs. Despite Darvish's unimpressive results, the Padres were likely pleased with his outing, as he tossed 57 pitches, induced seven whiffs and averaged 94.3 mph on his fastball -- up from the 93.9 mph he averaged last year -- in his first game action of the exhibition slate. The veteran right-hander is slated to work as San Diego's No. 3 starter this season.