Yuki Matsui Injury: May rejoin Padres soon
Matsui (groin) may be nearing activation from the 15-day injured list, per MLB.com.
Matsui didn't get to participate in any spring contests, so San Diego has elected to keep him on his rehab assignment for an extended period. The lefty reliever has made nine rehab appearances with Triple-A El Paso, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings. Matsui's activation from the IL could be coming soon, though he may not be thrust into high-leverage work right away.
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