Yuki Matsui headshot

Yuki Matsui Injury: Officially put on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Padres placed Matsui (groin) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Since injuring his groin in late February, Matsui has begun throwing off a mound and is slated to face hitters soon, but he'll still have to miss at least the first 15 days of the regular season. Because he missed the entire Cactus League schedule, he may require a rehab assignment in the minors before making his season debut with the Padres.

Yuki Matsui
San Diego Padres
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