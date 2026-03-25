Yuki Matsui Injury: Officially put on IL
The Padres placed Matsui (groin) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Since injuring his groin in late February, Matsui has begun throwing off a mound and is slated to face hitters soon, but he'll still have to miss at least the first 15 days of the regular season. Because he missed the entire Cactus League schedule, he may require a rehab assignment in the minors before making his season debut with the Padres.
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