Yuki Matsui Injury: Opening season on IL
Manager Craig Stammen said Friday that Matsui (groin) will begin the season on the injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Matsui hasn't appeared in a game this spring after suffering a groin injury during a live BP session in February. He resumed throwing off a mound in early March, and Stammen added that the 30-year-old southpaw is slated to resume facing live hitters within the next several days. Assuming his rehab continues to progress smoothly, he may not need to spend more than the 15-day minimum on the IL.
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