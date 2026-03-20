Yuki Matsui headshot

Yuki Matsui Injury: Opening season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Manager Craig Stammen said Friday that Matsui (groin) will begin the season on the injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Matsui hasn't appeared in a game this spring after suffering a groin injury during a live BP session in February. He resumed throwing off a mound in early March, and Stammen added that the 30-year-old southpaw is slated to resume facing live hitters within the next several days. Assuming his rehab continues to progress smoothly, he may not need to spend more than the 15-day minimum on the IL.

Yuki Matsui
San Diego Padres
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