Yuki Matsui headshot

Yuki Matsui Injury: Resumes throwing off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Matsui (groin) was recently cleared to resume throwing off a mound, and he participated in defensive drills Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Matsui's availability for Opening Day remains a big question mark, but the fact that he's slowly beginning to ramp back up is a positive sign. He'll presumably need to complete at leasts a few additional side sessions before San Diego considers deploying him in a Cactus League game.

Yuki Matsui
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yuki Matsui
