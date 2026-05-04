Yuki Matsui headshot

Yuki Matsui Injury: Slated for Tuesday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Matsui (groin) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan San Diegoreports.

Matsui is nearing his 2026 debut after suffering a left groin strain in February. He was a solid reliever for the Padres a year ago, collecting a 3.98 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with a 61:33 K:BB and one save across 63.1 regular-season innings.

Yuki Matsui
San Diego Padres
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