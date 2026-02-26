Yuki Matsui headshot

Yuki Matsui Injury: Uncertain for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Matsui (groin) is limited to flat-ground throwing and is questionable for Opening Day, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Matsui has been limited after tweaking his left groin last week. The reliever has already had to pull out of pitching for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic and might not be ready for Opening Day, either. Matsui holds a 3.86 ERA and 130:60 K:BB over 126 regular-season innings in his two years with the Padres.

