Yuki Matsui News: Mops up for first save

Matsui walked one and struck out one over one-third of a hitless and scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Sean Reynolds and Robert Suarez both struggled earlier in the ninth inning, and Matsui wasn't much better. He allowed an inherited runner to score on a wild pitch, but Matsui struck out Dalton Rushing to squash the Dodgers' late rally. This was Matsui's first save of the season -- Suarez has been locked in as the Padres' closer, though he's now been scored upon in three straight appearances. Overall, Matsui is at a 3.00 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB over 30 innings. He's added just two holds and isn't a regular part of the late-inning mix, as the Padres have plenty of other options to close if Suarez loses the job or becomes part of a committee. Don't expect to see many other save opportunities for Matsui this season.