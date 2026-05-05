Yuki Matsui headshot

Yuki Matsui News: Off injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Padres reinstated Matsui (groin) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The Japanese left-hander has been on the shelf all season after sustaining a groin strain early in spring training, but he's now fully cleared after a month-long rehab assignment, during which he posted a 4.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings. Matsui should step into a middle-relief role for the Padres after posting a 3.98 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 61:33 K:BB across 61 regular-season appearances last year.

Yuki Matsui
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yuki Matsui See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yuki Matsui See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
70 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
271 days ago
Mound Musings: Time to Pull the Chute?
MLB
Mound Musings: Time to Pull the Chute?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
327 days ago
Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
MLB
Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
Author Image
Mike Barner
329 days ago