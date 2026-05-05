Yuki Matsui News: Off injured list
The Padres reinstated Matsui (groin) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
The Japanese left-hander has been on the shelf all season after sustaining a groin strain early in spring training, but he's now fully cleared after a month-long rehab assignment, during which he posted a 4.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings. Matsui should step into a middle-relief role for the Padres after posting a 3.98 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 61:33 K:BB across 61 regular-season appearances last year.
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