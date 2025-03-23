Fantasy Baseball
Yuli Gurriel headshot

Yuli Gurriel News: Set to make roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 11:49am

The Padres informed Gurriel on Sunday that he's made the Opening Day roster, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The veteran slugger still needs to be officially added to the 26-man and 40-man rosters, but he's set to begin the campaign with the big club. Gurriel had a .241/.338/.296 slash line in 18 regular-season games with Kansas City last season, but he carried a hot bat during spring training with an .828 OPS in 14 contests.

Yuli Gurriel
San Diego Padres
