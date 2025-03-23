Yuli Gurriel News: Set to make roster

The Padres informed Gurriel on Sunday that he's made the Opening Day roster, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The veteran slugger still needs to be officially added to the 26-man and 40-man rosters, but he's set to begin the campaign with the big club. Gurriel had a .241/.338/.296 slash line in 18 regular-season games with Kansas City last season, but he carried a hot bat during spring training with an .828 OPS in 14 contests.