Yunior Marte headshot

Yunior Marte News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Marte elected to become a free agent Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Marte cleared waivers after being booted off the Reds' 40-man roster, but he will test out free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The righty reliever was tagged for four runs while recording only one out in his lone appearance for Cincinnati this season.

Yunior Marte
 Free Agent
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