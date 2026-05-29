Yunior Marte News: Called up to Cincinnati
The Reds selected Marte's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Marte will join a big-league roster for the first time since he was with the Phillies in August of 2024. In 20 games with Triple-A Louisville this year, the 31-year-old registered a 5.12 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB. Cincinnati will transfer Graham Ashcraft (elbow) to the 60-day IL to make room for Marte on the active roster.
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