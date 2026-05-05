Yusei Kikuchi headshot

Yusei Kikuchi Injury: Could be out several months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 7:29am

Kikuchi (shoulder) could be sidelined for "several months, if not the whole season," Mike DiGiovanna of the "Halo Territory" podcast reports.

Kikuchi was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left shoulder inflammation, but his MRI is still being evaluated, and DiGiovanna is hearing the southpaw may be tending to a long-term injury. The Angels should offer more clarity on Kikuchi's timetable later this week. Sam Aldegheri was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Tuesday against the White Sox in Kikuchi's place.

Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels
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