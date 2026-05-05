Yusei Kikuchi Injury: Could be out several months
Kikuchi (shoulder) could be sidelined for "several months, if not the whole season," Mike DiGiovanna of the "Halo Territory" podcast reports.
Kikuchi was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left shoulder inflammation, but his MRI is still being evaluated, and DiGiovanna is hearing the southpaw may be tending to a long-term injury. The Angels should offer more clarity on Kikuchi's timetable later this week. Sam Aldegheri was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Tuesday against the White Sox in Kikuchi's place.
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