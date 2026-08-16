Yusei Kikuchi Injury: Could rejoin rotation this week
Kikuchi (shoulder) said Sunday that he expects to join the Angels on their upcoming six-game road trip and believes he'll be ready to return from the 60-day injured list during that time, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw hasn't been informed that he's on track to be activated, but he'll meet with the Angels' brass Sunday to determine whether he'll be sent for another rehab start or not. Kikuchi certainly hasn't looked like a pitcher ready to return to the big leagues, as he was roughed up for eight earned runs over 4.2 innings in his latest outing Saturday with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and has posted a 15.63 ERA, 2.37 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB over 12.2 innings in four starts between Single-A and Triple-A Salt Lake. If the Angels are comfortable adding Kikuchi back to the rotation during their road trip, he would likely start either Friday or Saturday in Arlington versus the Rangers.
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