Yusei Kikuchi Injury: Exits start with shoulder injury
Kikuchi was lifted from his start Wednesday against the White Sox prior to the bottom of the third inning due to left shoulder tightness. He struck out a batter and allowed two hits and one walk over two scoreless frames before departing.
After noticing a minor velocity dip in the second inning, Kikuchi came back out for the third but didn't throw a pitch. He appeared to experience some discomfort while warming up, then checked out of the game after a brief visit with a trainer. Mitch Farris entered the game in place of Kikuchi and will likely be tasked with covering multiple frames out of the bullpen. The Angels will likely send Kikuchi in for further testing to glean more information on the extent of the injury.
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