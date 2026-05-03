Yusei Kikuchi headshot

Yusei Kikuchi Injury: Out with shoulder inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 11:28am

The Angels placed Kikuchi on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 30, due to left shoulder inflammation.

The left-hander departed his last start Wednesday against the White Sox due to shoulder tightness, and he'll spend at least the next couple weeks on the shelf due to the injury. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Kikuchi's MRI is still being evaluated, so it's possible his diagnosis is updated in the near future. It's been a rough start to the season even prior to the injury, with the 34-year-old carrying a 5.81 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB over 31 innings.

Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels
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