Yusei Kikuchi headshot

Yusei Kikuchi Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Angels transferred Kikuchi (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Kikuchi is expected to miss multiple months after initially landing on the injured list May 3 with shoulder inflammation, so moving to the 60-day IL doesn't affect his return timeline. It does, however, free up a spot on the 40-man roster, helping to make room for Donovan Walton and Wade Meckler.

Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels
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