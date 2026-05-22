Yusei Kikuchi Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Angels transferred Kikuchi (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Kikuchi is expected to miss multiple months after initially landing on the injured list May 3 with shoulder inflammation, so moving to the 60-day IL doesn't affect his return timeline. It does, however, free up a spot on the 40-man roster, helping to make room for Donovan Walton and Wade Meckler.
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