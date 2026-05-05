Yusei Kikuchi headshot

Yusei Kikuchi Injury: Shut down multiple weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 3:38pm

Kikuchi (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing for 3-to-4 weeks, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

The fact that the 34-year-old southpaw doesn't seem to need surgery makes it more likely that he returns before the end of the season, but it could still be a while before he appears on a big-league mound. The Angels plan to build Kikuchi up as a starter once he's cleared to begin a throwing program, and they may have a better picture of his return timeline once he progresses to that point.

Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels
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