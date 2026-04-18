Yusei Kikuchi News: Brilliant in no-decision
Kikuchi took a no-decision Saturday against the Padres, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out eight.
It was easily a season-best performance by the southpaw, who worked his longest outing of the year, turned in his first scoreless start and tied a season high with eight punchouts. Despite Saturday's brilliant showing, Kikuchi still has a rough 5.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB over his first 24 innings. His next start tentatively lines up to come against the Royals, who do have a poor .605 OPS versus left-handed pitching thus far in 2026.
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