Yusei Kikuchi headshot

Yusei Kikuchi News: Concludes spring with five frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Kikuchi tossed five innings against Colorado in a Cactus League contest Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Kikuchi finished the exhibition slate in good form, and he was able to work up to 88 pitches. The southpaw got 13 whiffs among those offerings, including seven with his slider. Of note, Kikuchi threw only two sweepers Friday -- he's been tinkering with the pitch this spring as a potential addition to his arsenal. The veteran hurler's next time on the mound is slated to come on Opening Day against the White Sox.

Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
