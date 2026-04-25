Yusei Kikuchi News: ERA swells to 6.21 in loss Friday
Kikuchi (0-3) took the loss Friday against the Royals, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts across five innings.
It's been a struggle for Kikuchi early on this season, as he's allowed at least four earned runs in four of his last five starts and has gone six innings just once in six tries to begin the campaign. The left-hander is still winless but has at least been able to generate strikeouts with a 32:13 K:BB and 6.21 ERA across 29 innings. He's also allowed just three home runs after serving up 24 last season. Kikuchi's 3.72 FIP suggests he's pitched better than his ERA would suggest.
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