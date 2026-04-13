Yusei Kikuchi headshot

Yusei Kikuchi News: Hit hard in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings.

Kikuchi ran into trouble early in both the first and second innings, allowing leadoff baserunners before serving up homers to Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham, respectively. The left-hander was pulled in the fourth after issuing a walk to Paul Goldschmidt, ending another disappointing start. The 34-year-old has now allowed at least four runs in each of his last three outings, and his season numbers have taken a hit as a result. Through 18 innings, Kikuchi owns a 7.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and a 19:10 K:BB.

Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels
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