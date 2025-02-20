Fantasy Baseball
Yusei Kikuchi headshot

Yusei Kikuchi News: Named Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Angels manager Ron Washington has named Kikuchi the team's Opening Day starter for their March 27 matchup against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The skipper referred to the decision as "obvious" after Kikuchi was handed a three-year, $63 million contract over the offseason. With the lowly White Sox on the docket for the opener, Kikuchi will have a great chance to make a positive first impression with his new club.

