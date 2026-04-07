Yusei Kikuchi headshot

Yusei Kikuchi News: Posts uneven start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Kikuchi (0-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over five innings.

Kikuchi was handed a two-run lead in the first inning, but he couldn't hang onto it. Atlanta tagged the right-hander for a run in the second, but it was the fourth inning that really did him in, as Kikuchi gave up three runs on three hits and a walk in that frame. The outing wasn't entirely disastrous for Kikuchi -- he managed to rack up 15 whiffs and a season-high eight punchouts -- but he's now 0-2 with a poor 6.75 ERA through three starts. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing, though he's in line for a tough matchup in New York against the Yankees.

Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels
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