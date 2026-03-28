Yusei Kikuchi News: Settles for no-decision Friday

Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 win over the Astros, giving up two runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

The Angels grabbed a 4-1 lead in the top of the second inning and never trailed the rest of the way, but Kikuchi couldn't last long enough to qualify for the win, getting lifted after 86 pitches (53 strikes) after Yordan Alvarez led off the Houston half of the fifth with a solo homer, following by a one-out Jose Altuve single. Kikuchi has become a reliable innings-eater over the last few years, making at least 32 starts in each of the last three seasons split between the Blue Jays, Astros and Halos with a 3.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 9.7 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9, so better days should be ahead for the left-hander. Kikuchi is set to make his next start on the road next week against the Cubs.