Zac Gallen Injury: Cleared for mound work
Gallen (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Gallen showed up at the ballpark Monday and played catch two days after being removed from his start in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Padres. The right-hander expects to make his next start, which will likely come Friday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
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