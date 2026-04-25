Zac Gallen Injury: Exits game with shoulder injury
Gallen was removed from Saturday's start against the Padres due to a right shoulder contusion, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Gallen was hit by a comebacker to the shoulder earlier in the game, and while he initially stayed in the game, the decision was to made to remove the 30-year-old at the end of the third inning. He finished his outing having allowed one hit and zero walks while striking out three across three scoreless innings. The Diamondbacks should have an update on Gallen's injury once he undergoes more tests. If the injury isn't a long-term concern, then Gallen could make his next start as scheduled, which is next weekend on the road against the Cubs.
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