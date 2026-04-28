Zac Gallen Injury: Should make next start
Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Gallen (shoulder) was feeling better, and the club is "encouraged" the right-hander will make his next turn through the rotation, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Gallen was removed from his start against the Padres on Saturday after being hit by a comebacker on his throwing shoulder, ending his day after three scoreless frames. The 30-year-old was diagnosed with a contusion, and it appears he'll be able to take the mound for his next turn through the rotation this weekend against the Cubs. Gallen's status should receive more clarity in the next day or two, which is when he would typically throw his between-starts bullpen session.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zac Gallen See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score8 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 1810 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 1216 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zac Gallen See More