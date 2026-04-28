Zac Gallen headshot

Zac Gallen Injury: Should make next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 7:57am

Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Gallen (shoulder) was feeling better, and the club is "encouraged" the right-hander will make his next turn through the rotation, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gallen was removed from his start against the Padres on Saturday after being hit by a comebacker on his throwing shoulder, ending his day after three scoreless frames. The 30-year-old was diagnosed with a contusion, and it appears he'll be able to take the mound for his next turn through the rotation this weekend against the Cubs. Gallen's status should receive more clarity in the next day or two, which is when he would typically throw his between-starts bullpen session.

Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks
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