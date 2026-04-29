Zac Gallen headshot

Zac Gallen Injury: Will throw bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Gallen (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gallen showed up at the ballpark Monday and played catch two days after being removed from Saturday's start. The right-hander expects to make his next start projected for Friday on the road against the Cubs.

Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks
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