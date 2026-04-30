Zac Gallen News: Cleared to start Friday
The Diamondbacks list Gallen (shoulder) as their starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Cubs, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.
Gallen had to be removed from his last outing after he was struck in the right shoulder by a comebacker, but he threw a bullpen session Wednesday without issue and will not have to miss a return in the rotation. The veteran right-hander should be ready for a normal workload at Wrigley Field.
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