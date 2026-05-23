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Zac Gallen News: Collects third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Gallen (3-4) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rockies.

Gallen had a fair performance to pick up consecutive wins for the first time this season. He's now allowed just five runs over his last 11.1 innings after opening May with three poor starts. The veteran right-hander is at a 4.80 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB through 54.1 innings over 11 starts this season, numbers largely in line with what he displayed in a down year in 2025. His next start is projected to be on the road in Seattle.

Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks
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