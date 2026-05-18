Zac Gallen News: Earns second win Monday
Gallen (2-4) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings against San Francisco. He struck out five.
Afforded ample run support, Gallen turned in his second quality start of the campaign en route to his second victory. It was a much-needed positive performance for the right-hander, who had surrendered 14 earned runs across 14.1 innings over his previous three starts. The 30-year-old will carry a 4.78 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB across 49 innings (10 starts) into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against Colorado.
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