Zac Gallen News: Excellent in second win

Gallen (2-4) earned the win in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

The Mets had few answers for Gallen, who allowed just one hit through his first five scoreless innings before giving up a solo home run to Juan Soto in the sixth. It was an encouraging outing for the right-hander, who had struggled to a 6.65 ERA over four starts coming into Thursday. Gallen's ERA now sits at 4.93 on the year with a 1.30 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across seven outings (38.1 innings). He'll look to build on Thursday's performance in his next start, currently scheduled for next week at home in a rematch with the Mets.