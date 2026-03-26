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Zac Gallen News: Fades in season-opening loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Gallen (0-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over four-plus innings.

Gallen looked strong through four frames, holding Los Angeles scoreless while allowing just two baserunners. However, things unraveled for him in the fifth, as he gave up a pair of singles followed by an Andy Pages homer to squander a 2-0 lead. Gallen remained in the game after the long ball, but he gave up another single followed by a walk and was subsequently pulled. Overall, he threw 47 of 76 pitches for strikes and got nine whiffs. Gallen will try to turn things around in his next start, which is slated to take place next week versus the Tigers.

Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks
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