Zac Gallen headshot

Zac Gallen News: Fans three in third spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 12:08pm

Gallen allowed one run on three walks while striking out three over two hitless innings in Saturday's split-squad start against the Reds.

The negatives are obviously the walks, but Gallen told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that he had success with the curveball in his third Cactus League start. The right-hander threw 52 pitches (24 strikes) as he builds up ahead of Opening Day.

Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks
