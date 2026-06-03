Zac Gallen News: Gets no help in loss

Gallen (3-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Kyle Tucker's two-run home run in the second inning was the difference. Gallen didn't get much help -- the Diamondbacks managed just two hits and two walks in the whole game. Gallen has allowed at least four runs in five of his last seven outings, which makes him a risky option for most fantasy managers. On the year, he has a 5.32 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 43:20 K:BB through 64.1 innings over 13 starts. The veteran right-hander's next start is projected to be on the road versus Miami.