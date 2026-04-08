Zac Gallen News: Limits Mets in no-decision

Gallen did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings.

Gallen ran into quick trouble, allowing three consecutive singles to open the game, but managed to limit the damage to just one run on a sacrifice fly. The right-hander settled in nicely after the rocky start, allowing only two hits over his final four innings while pitching effectively through traffic. Though he wasn't especially efficient -- issuing four walks and needing 95 pitches (54 strikes) to get through five innings -- he kept Arizona in position to win before the bullpen let the lead slip away. Gallen now holds a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 9:6 K:BB through his first three outings of the season.