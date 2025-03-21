Fantasy Baseball
Zac Gallen headshot

Zac Gallen News: Makes final spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Gallen allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in Thursday's spring start against the Athletics.

Gallen made his final Cactus League start a few hours after he was tabbed to start Opening Day by manager Torey Lovullo. The right-hander threw 73 pitches (43 strikes) and told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that he was more in sync during this outing than in previous starts. Next up for Gallen is Thursday's regular-season opener against the Cubs.

