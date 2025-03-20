Fantasy Baseball
Zac Gallen headshot

Zac Gallen News: Named Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 12:31pm

Gallen will start Opening Day, March 27 against the Cubs, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Many anticipated Corbin Burnes to make his Diamondbacks debut in the first game of the season, but the team will instead give the Opening Day start to Gallen for the third consecutive year. The 29-year-old has made three appearances in the Cactus League this spring, giving up two earned runs while striking out eight batters and walking three over five innings. While Gallen may never return to his 2022 form (2.54 ERA, 0.91 WHIP), he hasn't lost his strikeout stuff and should be able to comfortably reach double-digit wins with Arizona's high-scoring offense behind him.

