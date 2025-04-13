Fantasy Baseball
Zac Gallen headshot

Zac Gallen News: Quality start in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Gallen took a no-decision Sunday against the Brewers. He struck out five over six innings while allowing two runs on five hits and three walks.

The Arizona right-hander looked sharper in this 89-pitch outing, firing 56 strikes to bag his second quality start of the season. The only blemish on Gallen's outing was a second inning two-run homer by William Contreras, which snuck out of the park, measuring 375 feet. With this effort, Gallen lowered his season ERA from 5.28 to 4.64 and looks to keep rolling in his next start, currently slated to be at the Cubs this weekend.

Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks
