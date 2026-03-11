Zac Gallen News: Set for Opening Day assignment

The Diamondbacks have named Gallen their Opening Day starter.

Merrill Kelly had previously been tapped to start Opening Day for Arizona, but he will not be ready at that point as he recovers from a back injury. As a result, Gallen -- who re-signed at the start of spring training -- will be making his fourth consecutive Opening Day start. Gallen had a disappointing 2025 campaign, finishing with a 4.83 ERA and 175:66 K:BB over 192 innings. He will take on the Dodgers on the road March 26.