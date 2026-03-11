Zac Gallen News: Set for Opening Day assignment
The Diamondbacks have named Gallen their Opening Day starter.
Merrill Kelly had previously been tapped to start Opening Day for Arizona, but he will not be ready at that point as he recovers from a back injury. As a result, Gallen -- who re-signed at the start of spring training -- will be making his fourth consecutive Opening Day start. Gallen had a disappointing 2025 campaign, finishing with a 4.83 ERA and 175:66 K:BB over 192 innings. He will take on the Dodgers on the road March 26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zac Gallen See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3005 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30020 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30048 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions56 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings82 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zac Gallen See More