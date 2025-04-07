Zac Gallen News: Struggles with control vs. Orioles

Gallen (1-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings in a loss to Baltimore on Monday.

Gallen's outing was a stark contrast to his 13-punchout, zero-walk win over the Yankees last Wednesday. Against the Orioles, the right-hander struggled mightily with his control, throwing only 50 of 96 pitches for strikes and issuing four free passes. Two of the four batters Gallen walked came around to score, and he failed to complete five frames for the second time in three starts. Despite Gallen's dominant victory last week against New York, his ERA stands at 5.28 on the season, which reflects how poor his other two outings have been. He'll try to rebound the next time he takes the mound, which is lined up to be Sunday versus Milwaukee.