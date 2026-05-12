Zac Gallen News: Surrenders seven runs in loss
Gallen (1-4) took the loss against Texas on Tuesday, tossing 4.2 innings during which he allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters.
Gallen struggled from the outset, serving up a solo homer to Joc Pederson in the first inning. He trailed 3-0 entering the fifth, then got just two outs in that frame while being charged with four more runs. Gallen managed just six whiffs among his 95 pitches and has now given up a combined 17 runs over his past three starts spanning 14.1 innings. That has pushed his season ERA up to an ugly 5.65.
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