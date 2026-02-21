Zac Gallen News: Throws live BP session

Gallen threw a live batting-practice session Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gallen, who was signed last week, threw his first session since entering camp. He threw about 20 pitches, and manager Torey Lovullo was pleased with what he saw. "The fastball command looked good," the manager said. "It looked like he was throwing a nice cutter, his breaking ball I think was trending in a very positive direction." It appears that Gallen isn't too far behind the other starters despite missing the first handful of days in camp. The pitcher said he felt good and was given positive feedback from the batters he faced.