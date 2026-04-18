Zac Gallen News: Works around traffic in no-decision
Gallen took a no-decision Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on nine hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.
Gallen was very aggressive in attacking the zone Saturday perhaps to a fault, considering he gave up a season-high nine hits while pouring in 63 of his 88 pitches for strikes. Although the veteran right-hander has managed to limit the damage while posting a 3.51 ERA on the year, he hasn't been particularly effective at preventing traffic while logging a 1.48 WHIP over his first 25.2 innings. Gallen has also fanned fewer than five in four of his first five starts, so he'll be looking for more punchouts his next time out versus San Diego.
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